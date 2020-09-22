The Effects of a Dietary Supplement Containing Astaxanthin on Skin Condition

In the study “The Effects of a Dietary Supplement Containing Astaxanthin on Skin Condition,” author Eiji Yamashita examines the cosmetic effects on human skin by 4mg per day astaxanthin supplementation were demonstrated in a single blind placebo controlled study using forty-nine US healthy middle-aged women and finds there were significant improvements in fine lines/wrinkles and elasticity by dermatologist’s assessment and in the moisture content by instrumental assessment at week 6 compares to base-line initial values.