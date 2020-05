Study: Astaxanthin decreased oxidative stress and inflammation and enhanced immune response in humans

In the study “Astaxanthin decreased oxidative stress and inflammation and enhanced immune response in humans,” authors Jean Soon Park, Jong Hee Chyun, Yoo Kyung Kim, Larry L. Line, and Boon P. Chew conclude that dietary astaxanthin decreases a DNA damage biomarker and acute phase protein, and enhances immune response in young healthy females.